MPD: 17-year-old dead after Mount Moriah gas station shooting

By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a 17-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries after a shooting that took place at a Shell gas station in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Memphis police responded to the gas station at midnight, where one shooting victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the teen died Friday morning.

No suspect information was given.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

