Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Methodist South Hospital to celebrate 50 years with Whitehaven Healthy Community Day

Methodist South in Whitehaven (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Methodist South in Whitehaven (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist South Hospital will celebrate its 50th anniversary serving Whitehaven.

Whitehaven Healthy Community Day will be on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and there will be a fun walk beginning at 8 a.m.

The neighborhood residents can join festivities that include, live broadcast radio remote, inflatables, and games for the kids.

Methodist South says the celebrations will open with a Fun Walk followed by a comprehensive Health Fair offering healthy cooking and exercise demonstrations, a “Mega Brain Tour” and free health screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and glucose checks, as well as hearing tests.

“To recognize five decades worth of providing quality, compassionate care in this tight-knit community is truly an honor,” said Ocpivia Stafford, PharmD and president of Methodist South. “We’ve been privileged to serve generations of families throughout this historic area and look forward to providing innovative care here for another 50 years and beyond. I encourage everyone in Whitehaven to come celebrate with us and take a more proactive role in maintaining healthy bodies and minds.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
New hotel development coming to Southaven
Major development in Southaven hopes to attract major conventions and tourists

Latest News

The Sumatran tiger cubs
Memphis Zoo announces birth of tiger cubs
Memphis Zoo announces birth of tiger cubs
$3.5M investment in workforce training at Northwest Community College
Summer break approaches, MPD plans to roll out Juvenile Crime Abatement Program
MPD plans to roll out Juvenile Crime Abatement Program amid summer break