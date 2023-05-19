Methodist South Hospital to celebrate 50 years with Whitehaven Healthy Community Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist South Hospital will celebrate its 50th anniversary serving Whitehaven.

Whitehaven Healthy Community Day will be on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and there will be a fun walk beginning at 8 a.m.

The neighborhood residents can join festivities that include, live broadcast radio remote, inflatables, and games for the kids.

Methodist South says the celebrations will open with a Fun Walk followed by a comprehensive Health Fair offering healthy cooking and exercise demonstrations, a “Mega Brain Tour” and free health screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and glucose checks, as well as hearing tests.

“To recognize five decades worth of providing quality, compassionate care in this tight-knit community is truly an honor,” said Ocpivia Stafford, PharmD and president of Methodist South. “We’ve been privileged to serve generations of families throughout this historic area and look forward to providing innovative care here for another 50 years and beyond. I encourage everyone in Whitehaven to come celebrate with us and take a more proactive role in maintaining healthy bodies and minds.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.