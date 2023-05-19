Advertise with Us
Man dies in construction accident

(MGN Online)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a construction accident in Arlington.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at Airline Road and Will Harris Drive.

SCSO says preliminary info suggest the death was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

Action News 5 crews are working to learn more.

