Man dies in construction accident
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a construction accident in Arlington.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at Airline Road and Will Harris Drive.
SCSO says preliminary info suggest the death was accidental, but it remains under investigation.
Action News 5 crews are working to learn more.
