Man dies in construction accident

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a construction accident in Arlington.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at Airline Road and Will Harris Drive.

SCSO says preliminary info suggest the death was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

Action News 5 crews are working to learn more.

