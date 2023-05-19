Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how consumers could be pinched by a U.S. government default.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights Midweek at the Malco.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

