First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Friday; scattered storms return tonight, into early Saturday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Our next front will be due into the region by the end of the day. Before that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs pushing their way from the mild 60s to the middle to upper 80s. A few pop-up downpours will shift from west to east by the afternoon, though the main batch of rain and storms will hold off until after sunset. Expect that round of rain and storms to rumble through the Mid-South overnight - an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with strong wind and hail. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Morning clouds and showers in west Tennessee and north Mississippi will exit through mid-day Saturday before clearing toward sunshine through the afternoon hours – setting up nicely for the Memphis Showboats kick-off, BBQ Fest and the Bluff City Fair. A cool breeze will keep afternoon highs in the 70s; falling into the 50s by early Sunday. A few clouds will sneak back in Sunday, keeping highs in the 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Mostly quiet to kick off the new work and school week. Gradually, warmer with a passing shower chance as a backdoor front slip across the area. In its wake. high pressure moving into the region will trend the pattern toward drier and warmer days as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

