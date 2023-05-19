Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Drowning is leading cause of death among kids ages 1-4, what parents can do

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many pools will start to open as we head towards Memorial Day weekend.

With childhood drowning incidents on the rise, Adam Katchmarchi, executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some water safety tips to help parents keep their kids safe this summer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Interview Provided by – The National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA)

