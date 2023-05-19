Doctor shares future of HIV vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has some of the highest rates of new HIV infection in the country, and awareness is key.

Infectious Disease Physician with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Dr. Shirin Mazumder joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to address pre-infection medication and the future of HIV vaccines.

She also explained how HIV treatment has evolved over time and how it’s now a more manageable chronic condition.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

