Bluff City Life: Wed., 26 April

How To Play The Game Of College

A passion to see teens succeed, explore the inspiration behind this new book to help them conquer college!

Dr. Shawn Boyd | Director Of Post-Secondary Program Engagement at State Collaborative on Reforming Education

Making Money Management Simple

Never too early to start! One Memphis group is teaching kids money literacy. What they’re giving away to give them a head start.

Dawn Graeter | CEO of Southern Security Federal Credit Union

Northwest Wednesdays: The Road To Enrollment For The Upcoming Semester

Northwest Mississippi Community College is planning ahead for next semester. Everything to know if you’re ready to enroll.

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Better Health Through Better Understanding

April is National Minority Health Month. The doctors are in with ways to make sure your health is always in check.

Dr. Gina Williams | Associate Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee

Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee

Cancer Watch: Speech & Language Pathology Treatment Outcomes

We look at head and neck cancers with West Cancer Center!

Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute

Northwest Wednesdays: Becoming A Nursing Student

What it takes to become successful in healthcare. What you need to know to join the journey of helping others.

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

A Father’s Involvement Really Matters

Supporting fathers is so important. Find out how Shelby County is getting ready to support them through a new program called AFIRM, A Father’s Involvement Really Matters.

Carol Jackson | Executive Director of Families Matter

