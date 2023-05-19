Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“One Tough Cookie” Graduation Party pt. 1

May is all about graduations! S is for Sweets has ideas for the ultimate celebration after your grad walks the stage!

Kisha Landfair | K. Landfair Entertaining & Design

“One Tough Cookie” Graduation Party pt. 2

A recent Olive Branch High School grad breaks down what it was like to walk across the stage and be named “Ms. Olive Branch”!

Nyiah Landfair | Recent Graduate & Miss Olive Branch 2023

Rooting For The Mississippi Raiders

We’ve got football fever! Before they hit the gridiron -- the Mississippi Raiders are invading our studio.

Jamye Horton | General Manager of the Mississippi Raiders Arena Football Team

Mike Thompson | Cornerback & Safety for the Mississippi Raiders Arena Football Team

Northwest Wednesdays: Understanding Nursing Program

We’re taking a deep dive into nursing programs at Northwest Mississippi Community College!

Enjoy Rich Soil At The Garden

Enjoy new sights at the Botanic Garden! When you can wander through the latest exhibit and what you’ll experience once inside.

Sennett Holcomb | Special Events & Exhibits Manager at Memphis Botanic Garden

Pretty & Sweet On The Beat With The Pinkerettes

The Pinkerettes are showing what they got! Meet the team taking the dance floor by storm.

LaQuisha Waddell | Founder of the Pinkerettes | IG: @pinkerettesdanceteammemphis

Teen Fest Musical Showcase

See what’s happening with our Memphis teens and an ultimate music showcase!

Corey Brown | Program Manager with Memphis Parks

JB Smiley | Vice Chair, Memphis City Council & Memphis City Councilmember

Jessica Ray | Musical Artist

