Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 May
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
“One Tough Cookie” Graduation Party pt. 1
May is all about graduations! S is for Sweets has ideas for the ultimate celebration after your grad walks the stage!
Kisha Landfair | K. Landfair Entertaining & Design
“One Tough Cookie” Graduation Party pt. 2
A recent Olive Branch High School grad breaks down what it was like to walk across the stage and be named “Ms. Olive Branch”!
Nyiah Landfair | Recent Graduate & Miss Olive Branch 2023
Rooting For The Mississippi Raiders
We’ve got football fever! Before they hit the gridiron -- the Mississippi Raiders are invading our studio.
Jamye Horton | General Manager of the Mississippi Raiders Arena Football Team
Mike Thompson | Cornerback & Safety for the Mississippi Raiders Arena Football Team
Sponsored by the Mississippi Raiders Arena Football Team
Northwest Wednesdays: Understanding Nursing Program
We’re taking a deep dive into nursing programs at Northwest Mississippi Community College!
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Enjoy new sights at the Botanic Garden! When you can wander through the latest exhibit and what you’ll experience once inside.
Sennett Holcomb | Special Events & Exhibits Manager at Memphis Botanic Garden
Pretty & Sweet On The Beat With The Pinkerettes
The Pinkerettes are showing what they got! Meet the team taking the dance floor by storm.
LaQuisha Waddell | Founder of the Pinkerettes | IG: @pinkerettesdanceteammemphis
See what’s happening with our Memphis teens and an ultimate music showcase!
Corey Brown | Program Manager with Memphis Parks
JB Smiley | Vice Chair, Memphis City Council & Memphis City Councilmember
Jessica Ray | Musical Artist
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
