Bluff City Life: Wed., 03 May

Telling Your Truth With Tara Stringfellow

It’s a Memphis story of grit, love, and resilience. If you haven’t read, Memphis by Tara Stringfellow, you’re missing a lot of truths from 3 generations of women.

Tara Stringfellow | Author, “Memphis” | IG: @tarastringfellow

Celebrate Greek Culture In Memphis

Memphis is going full Mediterranean! This festival is bringing all the Greek food and culture you could want.

Kathy Zambelis | Publicity Chairman at Memphis Greek Festival

Memphis Greek Festival Takes Over The 901

We’re yelling OPA from the rooftops. From food to traditional dancing —this Greek festival is bringing the Mediterranean to Memphis.

Kathy Zambelis | Publicity Chairman at Memphis Greek Festival

Northwest Wednesdays: Join The Rodeo at NWCC

There are rodeo teams at Northwest Mississippi community college!! It’s time to see what that’s all about!

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

The Learning Program Inspiring Students To Excel pt. 1

Tutors for every subject. My next guest has tips and tricks to give your child a confidence boost with their schoolwork.

William Harrison | Owner of Sylvan Learning Center, Southaven | CEO of Omni Sourcing

The Learning Program Inspiring Students To Excel pt. 2

We learn more smart strategies to help your child with their schoolwork!

William Harrison | Owner of Sylvan Learning Center, Southaven | CEO of Omni Sourcing

Memphis Area Author’s Festival

From signings to crafts and performances…see how the Memphis Library is bringing book lovers together to celebrate all things literature.

Tara Stringfellow | Author, “Memphis” | IG: @tarastringfellow

Wang-Ying Glasgow | Adult Services Coordinator at Memphis Public Libraries

