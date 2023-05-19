Bluff City Life: Tues., 16 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Experience 170+ Gorgeous Gardens Around Memphis

Time for those with a green thumb to SHINE. The tour that showcases the most beautiful gardens in Memphis backyards.

Kim Halyak | Steering Committee for Experience Memphis Gardens

Helping Memphians Save Big To Become Homeowners

Saving up to buy your dream home? Rise Foundation wants to meet you halfway! How they’re finding families homes in just months.

Shelia Terrell | President & CEO of Rise Memphis

History Lives Here: Progress, Prosperity, Purpose pt. 1

Jonathan Mosley | Project Manager of SCORE

Marian Pinkney | Owner of PJ’s Place

History Lives Here: Progress, Prosperity, Purpose pt. 2

Jonathan Mosley | Project Manager of SCORE

Marian Pinkney | Owner of PJ’s Place

A Jazzy Celebration Honoring Vocalist Joyce Cobb

Concerts in the Grove are back! This time, a Memphis legend is taking the stage for a show you don’t want to miss.

Paul Chandler | Executive Director at GPAC

Joyce Cobb | Jazz, Blues, R&B, Gospel Vocalist

The Full Scope, From Crisis To Hope pt. 1

The journey of recovery from addiction. A new play shows a different perspective to raise awareness and end the stigma.

Judge Lee Wilson | Shelby County Recovery Court

Renwick Malone | Intake Assessment Coordinator at the Shelby County Recovery Court

The Full Scope, From Crisis To Hope pt. 2

We’re continuing the conversation about what it takes to start on the road to recovery from addiction.

Judge Lee Wilson | Shelby County Recovery Court

Renwick Malone | Intake Assessment Coordinator at the Shelby County Recovery Court

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.