Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tues., 02 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Inclusion In Memphis For All With Down Syndrome

Get down and derby! Dress to the nines and come party at this Memphis gala, as we meet the amazing people the event benefits!

Lori Green | Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & The Mid-South

An Oasis Of Hope For Seniors To Keep Learning pt. 1

These volunteers have enough passion to save the neighborhood. The work Oasis of Hope is doing for families, free of charge.

Dasey Marion | Program Graduate at Senior Community Tech & Connect

Kathy Lofton | Local Lead For America & American Connection Corps & Innovate Memphis

Bluff City Life Feature: Handmade Speciality Cinnamon Rolls pt. 1

We’re rollin’ up sweetness! See how Rollin’ Cafe’s next specialty recipe is made.

Rollin Cafe

Bluff City Life Feature: Handmade Specialty Sliders & Omelettes pt. 2

What’s your burger pick? With these sliders, you can try them all and Rollin’ Cafe has a lot to choose from.

Rollin Cafe

12th Annual Get Down & Derby

The Kentucky Derby soon kicks off, and this gala is the place to be. How you can see the show and help children with Down syndrome.

Ray Jansco | Derby Chairs with Get Down & Derby

Cari Jansco | Derby Chairs with Get Down & Derby

Advocating For Inclusion Across The Mid-South

We find out what it means to advocate for people living with Down Syndrome!

Chad Lee | Board President of the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & The Mid-South

Breonna Allen | Self-Advocate & Graduating Senior at Houston High School

An Oasis Of Hope For Seniors To Keep Learning pt. 2

An oasis for the community. Whether it’s employment, supplies, or youth programs, see how this organization is giving hope.

David Taylor | 72-year-old program graduate from the Senior Community Tech & Connect

Courtney McNeal | Chief-of-Staff & City Innovation Director at Innovate Memphis

