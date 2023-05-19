Bluff City Life: Thurs., 27 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Overcoming Obstacles & Eliminating Excuses pt. 1

Stepping up to turn lives around. How S.O. What helps teens become high-achieving adults and see who they’re putting under the spotlight.

Summer Owens | Founder & President of S.O. What Foundation

Overcoming Obstacles & Eliminating Excuses pt. 2

Continuing the conversation about how S.O. What is helping teens become exceptional adults and why it’s important.

Summer Owens | Founder & President of S.O. What Foundation

Bluff City Life Feature: What Is Bubble Tea?

All around the 901, you see shops and menu items dedicated to bubble tea! So we learn all about this drink.

9th Annual Mental Health Breakfast

It’s time to watch out for our wellness and find out what’s going on at this year’s Living Well Breakfast hosted by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare!

Allison White | Supervisor at Living Well Network

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Mother’s Day Extravaganza

A show your mom won’t forget. A preview of the night she can have at this Mother’s Day extravaganza.

John Webb | President of Tri-South Cigna

MPLOY Youth Summer Experience pt. 1

The City of Memphis is rolling out the red carpet for students to take advantage of their MPLOY Summer Program.

Donna Dancy | MPLOY Program Manager | Memphis Office of Youth Services

Sponsored by Memphis Office of Youth Services

Laws, Rights, & Consequences pt. 2

There are more events happening in the city and you’re invited to learn at a young age about what it means to be a part of the 901!

Ike Griffith | Director at Memphis Office of Youth Services

Sponsored by Memphis Office of Youth Services

