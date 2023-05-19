Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 11 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Advocating For Autism: Awareness & Inclusion

Helping autistic children thrive! How one family is spreading awareness, acceptance, and inclusion across the Mid-South.

Kia Shine | Co-Founder of Autism Advocates | IG: @kinfolk_kiashine

The Falling & The Rising: A New American Opera

The challenges and triumphs of our soldiers. Opera Memphis is dedicating a performance to the men and women who protect our country. See what it’s all about.

Ben Hilgert | Sergeant First Class of the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus

Marcus King | Cast Member of “The Rising And The Falling”

AAPI Heritage Month Events In Memphis

A month of movies, food, and creativity to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture! See what’s happening around Memphis in the month of May.

Dr. Sunah Laybourn | Organizer of AAPI Heritage Month Memphis

Bluff City Life Feature: 5 Pastries To Try At Memphis Greek Festival

We’re yelling OPA from the rooftops. From food to traditional dancing —this Greek festival is bringing the Mediterranean to Memphis.

U of M’s Rugby Team Returns Nationals in D.C.

On the road to conquering the competition. Let’s see what Memphis Rugby is up to since our last meetup.

Jalen McKenzie | Memphis Tigers Rugby

From Screening To Survivorship Breast Cancer Event

From screening to survivorship. How one breast cancer summit hopes to save more women’s lives in the Mid-south.

Dr. Fedoria Rugless, PH.D, CCRP | Live Memphis Program Director

Walk To End Mental Health Stigmas

Step by step you can help enhance the lives of those affected by mental illness! We’ll show you how.

Victoria Rutledge | Director of Development at the National Alliance For Mental Illness

Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles

Get ready for an incredible tribute show to the Beatles!

Kerry Golf | Director at the Heindl Center For The Performing Arts

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

