Bluff City Life: Thurs., 04 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Official Cocktail of Beale Street Music Festival

Beale Street Music Fest is taking over Tom Lee Park! Hear the hottest artists and enjoy the wines that perfectly pair with each concert!

Daniela Garrido | Communications Director at Stella Rosa Wines

Andy’s Adventure: Transforming Focus For Real Results

Find your focus to getting fit! the secrets to success in every workout perfected in the 901!

Natalie Rooney | Owner of East Memphis Athletic Club

Josh LaClair | General Manager & Head Coach at East Memphis Athletic Club

Sponsored by East Memphis Athletic Club

5 Years Of Fitness With Focus In East Memphis

Celebrating 5 years of fitness at a one-of-a-kind gym in East Memphis.

Natalie Rooney | Owner of East Memphis Athletic Club

Brian Rooney | Owner of East Memphis Athletic Club

Sponsored by East Memphis Athletic Club

A Gift Guide To Mother’s Day Jewels

A token of love that sparkles and shines! How to show your appreciation for mom through this jewelry collection.

Lamar McCubbin | President of Sissy’s Log Cabin

Sponsored by Sissy’s Log Cabin

Bluff City Life Feature: Downtown’s Fresh Take To Grocery Shopping

It’s more than a grocery store. We’re going Downtown to South Point Grocery. See how the owners turned shopping into an experience.

South Point Grocery

Bluff City Life Feature: High-Flying Aerial Arts

We’re taking on new heights, as an aerial arts pro shows me the ropes.

High Expectations Aerial Arts

Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

These cocktails are refreshing and recharging us for the weekend! the perfect margarita for Cinco de Mayo!

Daniela Garrido | Communications Director at Stella Rosa Wines

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.