Bluff City Life: Mother’s Day Special

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s Mother’s Day Special airing on Friday, 12 May:

Love Unending: 68 Years Of Being A Mom

Meet a special woman that I hold near and dear and who helped me become who I am today.

Jean Irving | Gina Neely’s Mom / Mother of 5, Grandmother of 10

Bluff City Life Feature: Dream Upon A Dress

Built with little girls in mind -- meet a mother who dreamed upon a dress to to make each child feel like a princess.

IG: @dreamuponadress

I’m Going To Be A Mom: A New Life, In A New Country

With a passion to give back, this mother stepped into politics to make a difference. From India to Memphis, hear the story of her rise.

Manjit Kaur | Wife, Mother, Educator, Philanthropist, Community Advocate, Chef, & Artist

From Grief To Hope: It’s Not Easy Starting A Family

A journey through grief. One mother shares her story of loss and new hope thanks to the loving support of her family and nurses.

Katie Riley | Tennessee Fertility Advocates

It Takes Chutzpah: Raising 3 Boys & Leading A Congregation

A respected rabbi, a beloved mom. Her journey of balancing motherhood while leading a congregation.

Rabbi Sarit Horwitz | Beth Sholom Synagogue

Adventures Under The Red Sea With Nubian Mermaids

Deep in the Red Sea, you’ll meet mermaids! See how one Memphis author is teaching children important life lessons.

Queen Keskessa | Author of “Nubian Mermaid Adventures”

Love Unending: 68 Years Of Being A Mom

Learn more about the special woman that I hold near and dear and who helped me become who I am today.

Jean Irving | Mother of 5, Grandmother of 10

Honoring The Journey Of Motherhood

Mothers across the mid-south gather to celebrate what it means to be a mom!

Jean Irving | Mother of 5, Grandmother of 10

Manjit Kaur | Wife, Mother, Educator, Philanthropist, Community Advocate, Chef, & Artist

Katie Riely | Tennessee Fertility Advocates | Mom

Rabbi Sarit Horwitz | Beth Sholom Synagog | Mom

Queen Keskessa | Author of “Nubian Mermaid Adventures” | Mom

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.