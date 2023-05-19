Bluff City Life: Mon., 24 April
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Going The Distance For Mom In Upcoming 5K Race
Get your running shoes out. This 5K is going the distance for young girls hoping to become extraordinary women.
Jennifer Christian | Executive Director of My Girl
Biking In The Bluff City From Beginner To Pro
Adventure on wheels. See how this cycling group gives you a sense of community, a boost in cardio, and a trip you won’t forget.
Clark Butcher | Owner of Victory Bicycle Studio
Bluff City Life Feature: Touring Memphis’ CBD Farm
An ounce of hope makes all the difference! We’re breaking down the benefits and varieties of CBD.
100 Years Of Caring For Children pt. 1
Reaching 100 years of service is a big deal! And we’re going inside the Le Bonheur Club’s celebration with their Gold Centennial Ball!
Karen Carlisle | Member of The Le Bonheur Club at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
100 Years Of Caring For Children pt. 2
We talk more about Le Bonheur Children’s Hospitals’ 100-year celebration!
Karen Carlisle | Member of The Le Bonheur Club at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
Understanding Eligibility Of Medicare Benefits
It’s time to talk about Medicaid. What you should know about enrollment and the options for those who missed it.
Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group
