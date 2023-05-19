Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Mon., 24 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Going The Distance For Mom In Upcoming 5K Race

Get your running shoes out. This 5K is going the distance for young girls hoping to become extraordinary women.

Jennifer Christian | Executive Director of My Girl

Biking In The Bluff City From Beginner To Pro

Adventure on wheels. See how this cycling group gives you a sense of community, a boost in cardio, and a trip you won’t forget.

Clark Butcher | Owner of Victory Bicycle Studio

Bluff City Life Feature: Touring Memphis’ CBD Farm

An ounce of hope makes all the difference! We’re breaking down the benefits and varieties of CBD.

Ounce of Hope

100 Years Of Caring For Children pt. 1

Reaching 100 years of service is a big deal! And we’re going inside the Le Bonheur Club’s celebration with their Gold Centennial Ball!

Karen Carlisle | Member of The Le Bonheur Club at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

100 Years Of Caring For Children pt. 2

We talk more about Le Bonheur Children’s Hospitals’ 100-year celebration!

Karen Carlisle | Member of The Le Bonheur Club at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

Understanding Eligibility Of Medicare Benefits

It’s time to talk about Medicaid. What you should know about enrollment and the options for those who missed it.

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

