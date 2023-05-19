Bluff City Life: Mon., 15 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Preserving The History Of Radio & Jazz Legend pt. 1

An iconic voice on the airwaves and a man of Jazz. The sneak peek at the special way Kudzukian is honoring Malvin Massey, “The Pilot”.

Chuck O’Bannon | Video Director with Kudzukian

Larry Robinson | CEO of Kudzukian

Honey & Wheat Combine To Bring “Hive” Alive In 901, pt. 1

All the buzz is on HIVE bagels. Wait until you see how their bakery lives up to their name.

Josh Steiner | Chef & Owner of Hive Bagel & Deli

Honey & Wheat Combine To Bring “Hive” Alive In 901 pt. 2

Every kind of bagel you can think of - with a unique twist to top it off. See why this shop is called HIVE.

Josh Steiner | Chef & Owner of Hive Bagel & Deli

“The Pilot” pt. 2

The pilot of jazz. See how a new documentary honors Malvin Massey, an iconic voice on the airwaves.

Preserving The History Of Radio & Jazz Legend pt. 3

We find out what it was like creating “The Pilot”, honoring Malvin Massey.

Chuck O’Bannon | Video Director with Kudzukian

Larry Robinson | CEO of Kudzukian

Learning To Lead & Embracing Inclusion For Youth

I AM INCLUDED! A message that runs deep and uplifts every child! How a new program helps those living with differing abilities shine through every opportunity!

LaMetria Gillespie | I Am Included Coordinator at the Memphis Office of Youth Services

Youth In Leadership & Workforce Training

Empowering teens with disabilities. The fun opportunities one program offers to help them prep for employment.

Dr. Candace Jones | Head of School at Expanded Educational Services

Nancy Emanuel | Parent of I Am Included participant

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.