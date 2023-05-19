Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bluff City Life: Mon., 15 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Preserving The History Of Radio & Jazz Legend pt. 1

An iconic voice on the airwaves and a man of Jazz. The sneak peek at the special way Kudzukian is honoring Malvin Massey, “The Pilot”.

Chuck O’Bannon | Video Director with Kudzukian

Larry Robinson | CEO of Kudzukian

Honey & Wheat Combine To Bring “Hive” Alive In 901, pt. 1

All the buzz is on HIVE bagels. Wait until you see how their bakery lives up to their name.

Josh Steiner | Chef & Owner of Hive Bagel & Deli

Honey & Wheat Combine To Bring “Hive” Alive In 901 pt. 2

Every kind of bagel you can think of - with a unique twist to top it off. See why this shop is called HIVE.

Josh Steiner | Chef & Owner of Hive Bagel & Deli

“The Pilot” pt. 2

The pilot of jazz. See how a new documentary honors Malvin Massey, an iconic voice on the airwaves.

Preserving The History Of Radio & Jazz Legend pt. 3

We find out what it was like creating “The Pilot”, honoring Malvin Massey.

Chuck O’Bannon | Video Director with Kudzukian

Larry Robinson | CEO of Kudzukian

Learning To Lead & Embracing Inclusion For Youth

I AM INCLUDED! A message that runs deep and uplifts every child! How a new program helps those living with differing abilities shine through every opportunity!

LaMetria Gillespie | I Am Included Coordinator at the Memphis Office of Youth Services

Youth In Leadership & Workforce Training

Empowering teens with disabilities. The fun opportunities one program offers to help them prep for employment.

Dr. Candace Jones | Head of School at Expanded Educational Services

Nancy Emanuel | Parent of I Am Included participant

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
New hotel development coming to Southaven
Major development in Southaven hopes to attract major conventions and tourists

Latest News

A Jazzy Celebration Honoring Vocalist Joyce Cobb
Bluff City Life: Tues., 16 May
I'm Going To Be A Mom: A New Life, In A New Country
Bluff City Life: Mother’s Day Special
AAPI Heritage Month Events In Memphis
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 11 May
Pretty & Sweet On The Beat With The Pinkerettes
Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 May