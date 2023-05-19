Bluff City Life: Mon., 15 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Preserving The History Of Radio & Jazz Legend pt. 1
An iconic voice on the airwaves and a man of Jazz. The sneak peek at the special way Kudzukian is honoring Malvin Massey, “The Pilot”.
Chuck O’Bannon | Video Director with Kudzukian
Larry Robinson | CEO of Kudzukian
Honey & Wheat Combine To Bring “Hive” Alive In 901, pt. 1
All the buzz is on HIVE bagels. Wait until you see how their bakery lives up to their name.
Josh Steiner | Chef & Owner of Hive Bagel & Deli
Honey & Wheat Combine To Bring “Hive” Alive In 901 pt. 2
Every kind of bagel you can think of - with a unique twist to top it off. See why this shop is called HIVE.
Josh Steiner | Chef & Owner of Hive Bagel & Deli
The pilot of jazz. See how a new documentary honors Malvin Massey, an iconic voice on the airwaves.
Preserving The History Of Radio & Jazz Legend pt. 3
We find out what it was like creating “The Pilot”, honoring Malvin Massey.
Chuck O’Bannon | Video Director with Kudzukian
Larry Robinson | CEO of Kudzukian
Learning To Lead & Embracing Inclusion For Youth
I AM INCLUDED! A message that runs deep and uplifts every child! How a new program helps those living with differing abilities shine through every opportunity!
LaMetria Gillespie | I Am Included Coordinator at the Memphis Office of Youth Services
Youth In Leadership & Workforce Training
Empowering teens with disabilities. The fun opportunities one program offers to help them prep for employment.
Dr. Candace Jones | Head of School at Expanded Educational Services
Nancy Emanuel | Parent of I Am Included participant
