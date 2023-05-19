Bluff City Life: Mon., 08 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Dos Hermanos Kitchen Opens Inside Cossitt Library

I hope you’re craving fusion soul cuisine. Wait until you see what Chef Eli is cooking today.

Chef Eli Townsend | Owner of Dos Hermanos | IG: @bychefeli

Explore Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel In Memphis

A little piece of Italy, DOWNTOWN! Get a sneak peek of the Sistine Chapel experience coming to Memphis.

Eric Leong | Senior Producer with See Global Entertainment

Enjoy Live Jazz During Sunset Downtown

Smooth music, and a soothing sunset. See who’s coming to Court Square Park downtown for Sunset Jazz.

Joyce Cobb | Jazz Musician

Deborah Swiney | Jazz Musician & Event Founder of Sunset Jazz @ Court Square

Fresh Ideas For Mother’s Day Gifts

Don’t let Mother’s Day creep up on you! Kroger is here to help get all your prep work ready to surprise mom.

Amanda Duncan | Sales Division at The Kroger Co. - Delta Division

Brooke Marbury | Field Specialist at The Kroger Co. - Delta Division

