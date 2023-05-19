Bluff City Life: Mon., 01 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Eliminating Barriers To Children’s Learning pt. 1

Every child deserves a chance. One Memphis group’s strategy is to make sure children grow despite their circumstances.

Natalie McKinney | Co-Founder & CEO of Whole Child Strategies

Whole Family. Whole Community. Whole Child. pt. 2

We continue the conversation on how one group is making sure every family, community, and child is whole.

Natalie McKinney | Co-Founder & CEO of Whole Child Strategies

From The Freshest Source To Quality Products

We’re going shopping. What Kroger’s bringing --and you’ll want to add it to your list.

Amanda Duncan | Sales Manager with The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

A Thriving Community For Women In Business pt. 1

A sisterhood built on encouragement. The way Tennessee women connect brings out the best in entrepreneurs.

Lucy Miller | Founder of Tennessee Women Connect

Michelle Johns | Chapter Leader of Tennessee Women Connect - Germantown

A Thriving Community For Women In Business pt. 2

Collaboration, encouragement, and a whole lot of fun. If you’re looking for a group ready to make a difference, see how to make a connection.

Lucy Miller | Founder of Tennessee Women Connect

Michelle Johns | Chapter Leader of Tennessee Women Connect - Germantown

Supportive Community For Those Facing Cancer pt. 1

Cancer is a struggle for any family. Gilda’s Club is there to make sure they still have moments of joy.

Larry Tolbert | President of Gilda’s Club Memphis

Lakesha Herron | Manager of Support Services at Methodist Cancer Institute

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Supportive Community For Those Facing Cancer pt. 2

When it comes to cancer, support goes a long way. How Gilda’s Club works to help families have carefree moments.

Larry Tolbert | President of Gilda’s Club Memphis

Lakesha Herron | Manager of Support Services at Methodist Cancer Institute

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.