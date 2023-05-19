Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bluff City Life: Mon., 01 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Eliminating Barriers To Children’s Learning pt. 1

Every child deserves a chance. One Memphis group’s strategy is to make sure children grow despite their circumstances.

Natalie McKinney | Co-Founder & CEO of Whole Child Strategies

Whole Family. Whole Community. Whole Child. pt. 2

We continue the conversation on how one group is making sure every family, community, and child is whole.

Natalie McKinney | Co-Founder & CEO of Whole Child Strategies

From The Freshest Source To Quality Products

We’re going shopping. What Kroger’s bringing --and you’ll want to add it to your list.

Amanda Duncan | Sales Manager with The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

A Thriving Community For Women In Business pt. 1

A sisterhood built on encouragement. The way Tennessee women connect brings out the best in entrepreneurs.

Lucy Miller | Founder of Tennessee Women Connect

Michelle Johns | Chapter Leader of Tennessee Women Connect - Germantown

A Thriving Community For Women In Business pt. 2

Collaboration, encouragement, and a whole lot of fun. If you’re looking for a group ready to make a difference, see how to make a connection.

Lucy Miller | Founder of Tennessee Women Connect

Michelle Johns | Chapter Leader of Tennessee Women Connect - Germantown

Supportive Community For Those Facing Cancer pt. 1

Cancer is a struggle for any family. Gilda’s Club is there to make sure they still have moments of joy.

Larry Tolbert | President of Gilda’s Club Memphis

Lakesha Herron | Manager of Support Services at Methodist Cancer Institute

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Supportive Community For Those Facing Cancer pt. 2

When it comes to cancer, support goes a long way. How Gilda’s Club works to help families have carefree moments.

Larry Tolbert | President of Gilda’s Club Memphis

Lakesha Herron | Manager of Support Services at Methodist Cancer Institute

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
New hotel development coming to Southaven
Major development in Southaven hopes to attract major conventions and tourists

Latest News

Handmade Speciality Cinnamon Rolls
Bluff City Life: Tues., 02 May
Changing The Way Foster Care Begins
Bluff City Life: Fri., 28 April
Mother's Day Extravaganza
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 27 April
Making Money Management Simple
Bluff City Life: Wed., 26 April