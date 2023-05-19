Bluff City Life: Fri., 28 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Recipe Remix For Gluten-Free Gnocchi

The kitchen’s warming up for Bounty on Broad. See what chefs are cooking, that’s giving a taste of Italy.

Nate Oliva | Chef at Bounty On Broad

The Recipe For Running A Gluten-Free Restaurant

Bounty on Broad is welcoming a new chef to their kitchen and it’s uncompromisingly gluten-free. Now we’re getting a better understanding of their menu!

The Circle C Arena With Cowboys & Church pt. 1

The rodeo’s coming to town! If you’ve never heard of a cowboy church, you’re in for a good Sunday service.

Reverend Lynn Holmes | Pastor at Houston Levee Cowboy Church & Calvary Church

The Circle C Arena With Cowboys & Church pt. 2

Bringing cowboy culture to church. See what you’ll experience during Sunday service and at the rodeo.

Reverend Lynn Holmes | Pastor at Houston Levee Cowboy Church & Calvary Church

May Lineup At Crosstown Arts

Musicians, artists…Crosstown Concourse’s May lineup has something for everybody who’s ready for a good performance.

Jesse Davis | Communications Manager at Crosstown Arts

Changing The Way Foster Care Begins pt. 1

Foster care children need love and support before they’re even placed into a home. Isaiah 117 House is on a mission to do just that.

Virginia Roberts | Expansion Coordinator at Isaiah 117 House - Shelby County

Changing The Way Foster Care Begins pt. 2

We talk more with Isaiah 117 House, a group on a mission to give foster kids the love and support they need, before being placed into a home.

Virginia Roberts | Expansion Coordinator at Isaiah 117 House - Shelby County

