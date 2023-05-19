Bluff City Life: Fri., 28 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Recipe Remix For Gluten-Free Gnocchi
The kitchen’s warming up for Bounty on Broad. See what chefs are cooking, that’s giving a taste of Italy.
Nate Oliva | Chef at Bounty On Broad
Sponsored by Bounty On Broad
The Recipe For Running A Gluten-Free Restaurant
Bounty on Broad is welcoming a new chef to their kitchen and it’s uncompromisingly gluten-free. Now we’re getting a better understanding of their menu!
Sponsored by Bounty On Broad
The Circle C Arena With Cowboys & Church pt. 1
The rodeo’s coming to town! If you’ve never heard of a cowboy church, you’re in for a good Sunday service.
Reverend Lynn Holmes | Pastor at Houston Levee Cowboy Church & Calvary Church
The Circle C Arena With Cowboys & Church pt. 2
Bringing cowboy culture to church. See what you’ll experience during Sunday service and at the rodeo.
Reverend Lynn Holmes | Pastor at Houston Levee Cowboy Church & Calvary Church
Musicians, artists…Crosstown Concourse’s May lineup has something for everybody who’s ready for a good performance.
Jesse Davis | Communications Manager at Crosstown Arts
Changing The Way Foster Care Begins pt. 1
Foster care children need love and support before they’re even placed into a home. Isaiah 117 House is on a mission to do just that.
Virginia Roberts | Expansion Coordinator at Isaiah 117 House - Shelby County
Changing The Way Foster Care Begins pt. 2
We talk more with Isaiah 117 House, a group on a mission to give foster kids the love and support they need, before being placed into a home.
Virginia Roberts | Expansion Coordinator at Isaiah 117 House - Shelby County
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.