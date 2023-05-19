Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bluff City Life: Fri., 05 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Uncovering The Secrets Of A Speakeasy

We’re going inside a speakeasy for a chilled experience with drinks eats and cigars!

Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy

“The Met Flex Diet” With Dr. Ian Smith

The before and afters speak for themselves. How one doctor’s six-week plan helps you burn the right fuel for your body.

Dr. Ian Smith | Physician & Author “The Met Flex Diet”

Equipping Educators To Raise Literacy Rates pt. 1

Educators, you’re invited! The event where you can refresh and learn new ways to improve literacy for students.

Konrad Mueller | Content Specialist with the Memphis Literacy Institute (MLI)

Alexis Wade | K-3 Reading Interventionalist & Co-Hort 2 Reading Specialist Candidate

Equipping Educators To Raise Literacy Rates pt. 2

We’re learning more about new ways to improve reading rates for students.

Konrad Mueller | Content Specialist with the Memphis Literacy Institute (MLI)

Alexis Wade | K-3 Reading Interventionalist & Co-Hort 2 Reading Specialist Candidate

The Reason To Run In The Courage 5K pt. 1

Lace up and take off for courage! How this 5k is helping families keep courage while battling cancer!

Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer

Tommy Kiggins, CMR | Board Member on Courage Thru Cancer

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

The Reason To Run In The Courage 5K pt. 2

Continuing the conversation about a special 5k that’s helping families keep the faith while taking on cancer.

Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer

Tommy Kiggins, CMR | Board Member on Courage Thru Cancer

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

A Summer Of Learning & Fun At St. George’s

Amanda Asdell | Germantown Campus Director at St. George’s Independent School

Sponsored by St. George’s Independent School

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
New hotel development coming to Southaven
Major development in Southaven hopes to attract major conventions and tourists

Latest News

A Jazzy Celebration Honoring Vocalist Joyce Cobb
Bluff City Life: Tues., 16 May
Honey & Wheat Combine To Bring "Hive" Alive In 901
Bluff City Life: Mon., 15 May
I'm Going To Be A Mom: A New Life, In A New Country
Bluff City Life: Mother’s Day Special
AAPI Heritage Month Events In Memphis
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 11 May
Pretty & Sweet On The Beat With The Pinkerettes
Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 May