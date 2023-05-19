Bluff City Life: Fri., 05 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Feature: Uncovering The Secrets Of A Speakeasy
We’re going inside a speakeasy for a chilled experience with drinks eats and cigars!
“The Met Flex Diet” With Dr. Ian Smith
The before and afters speak for themselves. How one doctor’s six-week plan helps you burn the right fuel for your body.
Dr. Ian Smith | Physician & Author “The Met Flex Diet”
Equipping Educators To Raise Literacy Rates pt. 1
Educators, you’re invited! The event where you can refresh and learn new ways to improve literacy for students.
Konrad Mueller | Content Specialist with the Memphis Literacy Institute (MLI)
Alexis Wade | K-3 Reading Interventionalist & Co-Hort 2 Reading Specialist Candidate
Equipping Educators To Raise Literacy Rates pt. 2
We’re learning more about new ways to improve reading rates for students.
The Reason To Run In The Courage 5K pt. 1
Lace up and take off for courage! How this 5k is helping families keep courage while battling cancer!
Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer
Tommy Kiggins, CMR | Board Member on Courage Thru Cancer
The Reason To Run In The Courage 5K pt. 2
Continuing the conversation about a special 5k that’s helping families keep the faith while taking on cancer.
A Summer Of Learning & Fun At St. George’s
Amanda Asdell | Germantown Campus Director at St. George’s Independent School
