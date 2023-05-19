2 brothers arrested, 1 held on $5000 bond after car theft, multiple armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two brothers are in police custody after committing a number of armed robberies, in addition to stealing a vehicle.

On January 26, 2023, the Memphis Police Department discovered a white vehicle that was blocking traffic near the streets of Persons and Castalia.

Randall Ballard, the man in question, was approached by the police and immediately fled the scene.

Officers checked the VIN and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Upon further investigation. officers recognized Randall as the driver of the stolen vehicle from a series of previous arrests.

One of the MPD officers was able to identify him out of a photo lineup.

After being identified, Randall Ballard was taken into police custody.

Randall Ballard is currently facing a number of charges including theft of property.

He is currently being held on a $5000 bond following his arrest.

On May 16, 2023, officers were investigating the theft of a white Hyundai Sanata.

As officers approached the area of Quince, they came upon a white Hyndai Sanata that matched the description of the missing vehicle.

Three suspects, one being Rashad Ballard who was also driving the stolen vehicle.

After observing the vehicle, officers set up surveillance in the area to monitor the suspects.

Detectives later observed the vehicle in a lot, where they were stripping the vehicle of its item.

Officers pulled into the lot and took Ballard, along with the other suspects, into police custody.

Rashad later admitted to knowing that the vehicle was stolen.

Both of the Ballard brothers are currently in police custody and awaiting their day in court.

