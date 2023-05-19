Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2 brothers arrested, 1 held on $5000 bond after car theft, multiple armed robberies

Brothers accused of several armed robberies, 1 being held on $5000 bond
Brothers accused of several armed robberies, 1 being held on $5000 bond(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two brothers are in police custody after committing a number of armed robberies, in addition to stealing a vehicle.

On January 26, 2023, the Memphis Police Department discovered a white vehicle that was blocking traffic near the streets of Persons and Castalia.

Randall Ballard, the man in question, was approached by the police and immediately fled the scene.

Officers checked the VIN and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Upon further investigation. officers recognized Randall as the driver of the stolen vehicle from a series of previous arrests.

One of the MPD officers was able to identify him out of a photo lineup.

After being identified, Randall Ballard was taken into police custody.

Randall Ballard is currently facing a number of charges including theft of property.

He is currently being held on a $5000 bond following his arrest.

On May 16, 2023, officers were investigating the theft of a white Hyundai Sanata.

As officers approached the area of Quince, they came upon a white Hyndai Sanata that matched the description of the missing vehicle.

Three suspects, one being Rashad Ballard who was also driving the stolen vehicle.

After observing the vehicle, officers set up surveillance in the area to monitor the suspects.

Detectives later observed the vehicle in a lot, where they were stripping the vehicle of its item.

Officers pulled into the lot and took Ballard, along with the other suspects, into police custody.

Rashad later admitted to knowing that the vehicle was stolen.

Both of the Ballard brothers are currently in police custody and awaiting their day in court.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
Johnny Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

Mayoral candidates Van Turner and Floyd Bonner await ruling in residency trial.
Judge rules in favor of Turner, Bonner in mayoral candidate residency trial
Michael Chappell and Makayla Diamonte
2 charged in traffic stop after allegedly crashing stolen car containing drugs through church gate
Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
A crime scene in Memphis
MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Hickory Hill