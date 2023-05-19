Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater

Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop sitting on a property near Akabulta Lake in Coldwater, Mississippi. Coker later died from his injuries.((Source: WMC))
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to murder nearly two years after the burning death of a 13-year-old who was intentionally set on fire in Coldwater, Mississippi.

Michael Campbell, now 15, was originally indicted for capital murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday, according to Tate County District Attorney Jay Hale.

Campbell was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by an additional 20 years of supervised probation for a total sentence of 40 years.

According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, on June 27, 2021, 13-year-old Gaines Coker was set on fire on a property near Arkabutla Lake.

Sheriff Lance said the boy was behind a shop on the property when he was engulfed in flames.

He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, then flown to the burn unit in Little Rock where he died.

Campbell, who was 13 at the time of the murder, was tried as an adult in this case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified

Latest News

File - A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
(Left to right) Latissa Johnson, Shaqunna Jackson, and Syretta Jenkins
3 Memphis women indicted in TennCare fraud scheme
Brothers accused of several armed robberies, 1 being held on $5000 bond
2 brothers arrested, 1 held on $5000 bond after car theft, multiple armed robberies
MPD: 17-year-old dead after Mount Moriah gas station shooting