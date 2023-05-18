Warm but not too humid this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun with a few clouds through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A stray downpour or storm can’t be ruled out in the north MS. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Any storm could be strong with high wind gusts late in the day or early evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or storms are possible overnight with lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Most of the area should dry out by Saturday morning, but clouds could linger the first half of the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s with very pleasant conditions. Lows will drop into the 50s Saturday night with a clear sky. Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Warmer weather returns with highs in the low to mid 80s along with a mix of sun and clouds.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

