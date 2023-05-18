Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on I-55 bridge
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis commuters traveling to Memphis will experience traffic this morning.
A multi-vehicle crash at the Tennessee-Arkansas state line on the I-55 bridge is causing the delay.
The crash occurred at 6:42 a.m.
One southbound right lane is blocked and the right shoulder is blocked.
You can take the I-40 bridge for an alternate route.
