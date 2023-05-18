Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on I-55 bridge

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis commuters traveling to Memphis will experience traffic this morning.

A multi-vehicle crash at the Tennessee-Arkansas state line on the I-55 bridge is causing the delay.

The crash occurred at 6:42 a.m.

One southbound right lane is blocked and the right shoulder is blocked.

You can take the I-40 bridge for an alternate route.

