Teen charged with murder after overdose deaths of high school students

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A teen girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after two teens died of a suspected overdose.

Three teens were found unresponsive in the parking lot Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those teens, a 16- and 17-year-old, died; a third was released from St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett on Wednesday.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is now charged. The identity of that teen has not been released.

Tennessee Bureau of Information and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit are investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.