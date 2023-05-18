TBI investigates drug overdoses of 2 Fayette County teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Information and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit are investigating after a 17- and 16-year-old died from a suspected drug overdose in a school parking lot.

Three teens were found unresponsive outside Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those teens died; a third was released from St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett on Wednesday.

Investigators have not released details around the suspected overdose, but people in that small community say they’re worried it’s becoming way too common.

“I guess it’s a sign of civilization catching up to Somerville,” Somerville resident Dennis said. “A little community like this is not used to something this bad.”

Somerville, a small town of around 3,400 people, is in shock after the two teens died just hours before the community was set to celebrate the class of 2023.

“This was such a devastating thing to lose two teenagers in the parking lot of the school on graduation night,” Fayette County Chief Deputy Raymond Garcia said.

So far in 2023, there have been 42 overdoses, four of which were fatal.

Garcia says it’s a tragic trend he’s seeing far too often in his hometown.

“We’re definitely looking at all angles to find out what happened here,” he said. “I think the community wants to know what we’re going to do and what will happen to prevent tragedies like this.”

All deputies in the county carry Narcan.

“We’ve got to try to push that message to our youth who think they’re invincible and don’t realize how dangerous this is,” Garcia said. “When we talk about substances where one or two grains of sand is enough to cause a fatality.”

The school has grief counselors on campus to aid students who may be struggling to cope with the deaths.

A community balloon release is also planned. Details of that event have not been finalized.

