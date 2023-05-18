Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

President Biden approves Tennessee disaster declaration

The federal government will be giving aid to counties recovering from natural disasters..
The federal government will be giving aid to counties recovering from natural disasters..(KCBD)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Biden has ordered for Tennessee to receive federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornado from March 1 to March 3, 2023.

Federal funding will be available to all local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornado in the following counties: Benton, Bledsoe, Campbell, Carroll, Cheatham, Clay, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Obion, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Rhea, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Wayne, and White Counties.

The Federal funding will be available statewide and will offer aid to all of the counties that are in need.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
Fayette-Ware High School
Teen charged with murder after overdose deaths of high school students
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee signs bill eliminating community oversight boards
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death
On Thursday, the Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two Harlequin lambs: a boy named Zorro and...
Memphis Zoo welcomes newborn lambs
People are rescued in Faenza, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a...
Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as toll rises to 13 and cleanup begins