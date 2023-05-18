President Biden approves Tennessee disaster declaration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Biden has ordered for Tennessee to receive federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornado from March 1 to March 3, 2023.

Federal funding will be available to all local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornado in the following counties: Benton, Bledsoe, Campbell, Carroll, Cheatham, Clay, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Obion, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Rhea, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Wayne, and White Counties.

The Federal funding will be available statewide and will offer aid to all of the counties that are in need.

