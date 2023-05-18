MSCS student wins grant to help fund startup business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) student is now the proud recipient of a grant going toward his entrepreneurship goals.

Malachi Benton is set to graduate Saturday from the MSCS Virtual School.

Malachi participated in the MSCS “Project STAND” mentorship group this year.

The program mentors students in order for them to reach their business goals.

At the end of the program, Malachi was awarded a $1,000 grant, which is now being used to fund his upcoming business.

“The brand name is called Zebulon,” said Benton. “I am currently selling charger bracelets. It’s a pretty lucrative market, but I know a pretty creative way to market it. It’s basically a bracelet on the go that you can use to charge any device.”

The launch of the business is just the start for the young graduate.

Congratulations to Malachi, and the entire class of 2023!

