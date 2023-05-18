Advertise with Us
MSCS board without superintendent as deadline approaches

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSCS has two more weeks until the original deadline of when board members said they’d like a new superintendent in place.

It comes after disapproval of current candidates, several heated meetings, and back and forth between the board and community members.

A spokesperson for the board told me they are not ruling it out.

The last time all board members were together was for a retreat, to discuss their policy, candidate criteria, and what each member would like to see in the district’s next leader.

The retreat was chaotic, preventing some community members from attending future meetings.

They decided that the rubric for candidates needed to change.

Since these things were discussed during a retreat and not an actual board meeting, they could not be voted on any steps to help them move forward in this process.

With the original June 1 deadline getting closer, community members that I spoke with tell me they believe a different deadline would result in hiring the best candidate for the position.

“We believe by August 1, we might be able to get a superintendent if the board works diligently and listens to their community, as well as their collective wisdom,” said Susanne Jackson, Stand for Children.

The date for the board to reconvene for the superintendent search is pending.

Meanwhile, community members are still urging the board to reconvene the community advisory committee to allow more community input in this search and possibly cut down on the possibility of future chaotic board meetings.

