MPD: 1 teen in critical condition after shooting near Cane Creek

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Cane Creek.

Around 5:30 p.m., police arrived on the scene of a shooting near Ragan Street and Cane Creek.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

MPD has confirmed that the shooting victim is a male teen.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

