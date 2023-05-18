MPD: 1 teen in critical condition after shooting near Cane Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Cane Creek.

Around 5:30 p.m., police arrived on the scene of a shooting near Ragan Street and Cane Creek.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

MPD has confirmed that the shooting victim is a male teen.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

