Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Hickory Hill

A crime scene in Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near Hickory Hill and left one victim dead and another injured.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a crash near Ridgeway and Hickory Hill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that two victims, both male, had been injured in the crash.

One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second male victim was transported to a nearby medical facility.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

MSCS student wins grant to help fund startup business
MSCS student wins grant to help fund startup business
Man fatally shot in South Memphis, police say
Mayoral candidates Van Turner and Floyd Bonner await ruling in residency trial.
Judge rules in favor of Turner, Bonner in mayoral candidate residency trial
Shooting near Cane Creek left 1 in critical condition
MPD: 1 teen in critical condition after shooting near Cane Creek