MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near Hickory Hill and left one victim dead and another injured.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a crash near Ridgeway and Hickory Hill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that two victims, both male, had been injured in the crash.

One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second male victim was transported to a nearby medical facility.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.