Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Methodist Le Bonheur Transplant Institute to host community education event

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Transplant Institute is hosting a community educational event on Sunday, May 21.

It’s called “The Big Ask, The Big Give” and in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation.

This event is for anyone who is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, their loved ones, and anyone in the community who is considering donating one of their kidneys.

Senior Director and Transplant Administrator of the Methodist Transplant Institute Gayatri Jaishankur joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the event and how it will help guide people on how to ask someone to become a living donor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
New first full service hotel coming to Desoto Co.
New Embassy Suites Hotel worth $65M coming to Desoto Co.

Latest News

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy
Methodist Le Bonheur Transplant Institute to host community education event
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Chelsea Handler takes part in a featured session during the South by Southwest Film Festival on...
Comedian Chelsea Handler makes her first stop ever in Memphis