Methodist Le Bonheur Transplant Institute to host community education event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Transplant Institute is hosting a community educational event on Sunday, May 21.

It’s called “The Big Ask, The Big Give” and in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation.

This event is for anyone who is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, their loved ones, and anyone in the community who is considering donating one of their kidneys.

Senior Director and Transplant Administrator of the Methodist Transplant Institute Gayatri Jaishankur joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the event and how it will help guide people on how to ask someone to become a living donor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.