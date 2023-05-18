Memphis Zoo welcomes newborn lambs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has announced two new zoo babies!

Thursday, the zoo introduced Zorro and Domino, two baby Harlequin lambs born at the Once Upon a Farm exhibit.

The zoo says that their mother, Elektra, is doing a wonderful job caring for and loving on her babies.

The twins are on exhibit and are ready to meet zoo guests.

Zorro and Domino add to the Memphis Zoo’s herd of four adult Harlequin sheep: Elektra, Vixen, Xena, and Batman — all named after superheroes!

BABY ANNOUNCEMENT!!! 🥳🍼 Welcome our two new lambs, Zorro (boy) and Domino (girl), to Once Upon A Farm. Their mother, Electra, is doing a wonderful job caring and loving on her babies. 💕 They are on exhibit today and are ready to meet you!#memphiszoo pic.twitter.com/UwsbUIuQQQ — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) May 18, 2023

