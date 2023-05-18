Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Airlines announced its new seasonal nonstop flight to Washington DC on Thursday.

They will launch a daily nonstop service from Memphis International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport starting July 11.

The route will operate through September 4.

“It’s great to see Southwest adding to its number of destinations at MEM,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “Washington DC is one of our top destinations and we expect that this will be a popular route this summer.”

Tickets are on sale at www.southwest.com.

