Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight

Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight(PRNewswire)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Airlines announced its new seasonal nonstop flight to Washington DC on Thursday.

They will launch a daily nonstop service from Memphis International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport starting July 11.

The route will operate through September 4.

“It’s great to see Southwest adding to its number of destinations at MEM,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “Washington DC is one of our top destinations and we expect that this will be a popular route this summer.”

Tickets are on sale at www.southwest.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
New first full service hotel coming to Desoto Co.
New Embassy Suites Hotel worth $65M coming to Desoto Co.

Latest News

Methodist Le Bonheur Transplant Institute to host community education event
Methodist Le Bonheur Transplant Institute to host community education event
Chelsea Handler takes part in a featured session during the South by Southwest Film Festival on...
Comedian Chelsea Handler makes her first stop ever in Memphis
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Sport Director Doc Holliday talks latest Ja Morant suspension
Sport Director Doc Holliday talks latest Ja Morant suspension