MAS director leaving for new opportunity, shelter announces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services’ (MAS) director of nearly seven years, Alexis Pugh, is leaving the city shelter for a new opportunity, effective June 2.

Pugh’s departure was announced Thursday afternoon.

“She has a wonderful opportunity outside of the city with a national animal welfare organization, and we are excited to see the impact she will continue to have on pets and people,” MAS posted to Facebook Thursday. “Alexis shared the news in person with our team this morning.”

To say this is bittersweet is an understatement. I am incredibly sad to leave you all, but I feel so good knowing this is the best team in the business, and you all will continue to exceed expectations and work every day to achieve the lofty goals we have set for ourselves over the years. 1. Because of you, people and pets in Memphis are better off, and for that I am eternally grateful. 2. For your positive attitudes, compassionate spirits, and never-ending drive to be better today than yesterday, I am eternally grateful. 3. For the sacrifices you have made mentally, emotionally, and physically for this job, I am eternally grateful. Thank you all for making these 7 years a time in my life I will never forget; when we did what everyone said wasn’t possible in Memphis, TN. I am so proud to say I worked here with each and every one of you.

“Since 2016, Alexis has served MAS as an exceptional and transformative servant leader and has completely turned around the operations and reputation of the shelter,” said the City of Memphis in a release. “We will miss Alexis’s passion, energy, leadership, and dedication to the City of Memphis and our animal population. With her leadership, the save rate has consistently improved, finishing 2022 at 86%. Additionally, the city’s first Pet Resource Center was created, which helps keep pets with their families by providing needed resources such as pet food, medical care, spay/neuter, and other supplies.”

City leadership is actively working to find a new director.

In the interim, Chief Chandell Ryan will work closely with the MAS staff to ensure continued and uninterrupted operations during this transition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.