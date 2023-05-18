Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man injured in shooting on Hollywood St.

(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hollywood Street at 12:43 a.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Another man, who is the suspect, drove away north from the scene in a white van.

If you know anything about this crime, please call 901-528 CASH with tips.

