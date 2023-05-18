Man injured in shooting on Hollywood St.
May. 18, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hollywood Street at 12:43 a.m.
The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Another man, who is the suspect, drove away north from the scene in a white van.
If you know anything about this crime, please call 901-528 CASH with tips.
