Man found dead after shooting on Philsar St.

Man found dead after shooting on Philsar Street
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Philsar Street on Wednesday night.

A man was found dead on the scene around 11 p.m., said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have tips.

