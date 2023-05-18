Man found dead after shooting on Philsar St.
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Philsar Street on Wednesday night.
A man was found dead on the scene around 11 p.m., said police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Call 901-528-CASH if you have tips.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.