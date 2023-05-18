Advertise with Us
Man fatally shot in South Memphis, police say

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was killed in a South Memphis shooting late Thursday afternoon.

At 4:56 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Pond Street and East McLemore Avenue, where one shooting victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say he did not survive his injuries.

Two suspects, both men, fled the scene. No additional description of the suspects was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

