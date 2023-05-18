Major development in Southaven hopes to attract major conventions and tourists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major development is coming to Southaven that city leaders are calling a ‘game changer’ when it comes to tourism.

The city has landed its first ever full service hotel in DeSoto county.

Tuesday night, DeSoto county board of supervisors approved the design of a brand new hotel and convention center in Southaven.

City leaders say they hope major conventions will choose Southaven rather than the traditional options like the Gulf Coast or Tupelo.

The development will be right next door to The Lander’s Center.

There are several businesses nearby ,such as Sidecar Café, where there is chatter about the new hotel development.

“I think it’s great for DeSoto county. It is the overflow from Landers Center is really going to pack the house here,” said Danny Shell who is in charge of entertainment at the restaurant.

Shell says that business almost doubles on nights of concerts. He can only imagine what business will do when major conventions start booking the new convention center.

The hotel will be a 7-story, 240 room hotel, sitting on six acres on Pepper Chase and Venture Roads.

“I call it “Project Sky” and the reason I call it that is it’s going to change the skyline of Southaven so I’m extremely excited about it,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite.

Musselwhite says he’s been working on this project since 2017.

He, along with many others, is hopeful that the hotel will become a mainstay.

The development will include a 275,000 square foot expansion of the convention center with a skywalk to the hotel outfitted with a resort-style pool with a lazy river. Not to mention a high-end restaurant with plenty of dining space.

“When you have conventions that may be going to other locations now the fact that you can have a hotel where people can stay on site, they go to their convention, maybe a concert at the Landers center that night, eat dinner at the restaurant and they never get in their car,” said Musselwhite.

Musselwhite says it’s his understanding that this project will be the first in the state.

This will officially be the first convention center in Mississippi to have a hotel attached.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

Both the convention center and hotel will hopefully be complete by 2025.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.