Judge rules in favor of Turner, Bonner in mayoral candidate residency trial

Mayoral candidates Van Turner and Floyd Bonner await ruling in residency trial.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has ruled in favor of mayoral candidates Van Turner and Floyd Bonner in Thursday’s hearing over the five-year mayoral candidate residency requirement.

Both candidates will officially be able to run for Memphis mayor.

The Memphis City Council was also a co-plaintiff in this case because Turner and Bonner argued that the residency requirements for the city council are the same for mayor.

Chancellor Joe Jenkins heard arguments in a packed courtroom.

Voters passed a referendum in 1996 removing the five-year residency requirement to run for council.

Plaintiffs argued that the referendum included the mayor of Memphis based on the city charter and that not allowing the candidates to run will disenfranchise voters.

Attorneys for the City of Memphis disagreed, arguing that was not the intent of voters.

The court granted the petition’s relief on behalf of Turner, Bonner, and city council.

