Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss the cover story titled “What’s Wrong With the MPD”, not only highlighting the Tyre Nichols case but clearance rates by the Memphis Police Department.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

