Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss the cover story titled “What’s Wrong With the MPD”, not only highlighting the Tyre Nichols case but clearance rates by the Memphis Police Department.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

