Gov. Lee signs bill eliminating community oversight boards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law on Wednesday abolishing community oversight boards.

This includes the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) here in Memphis.

The new law allows city governments to create police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers.

Those committees will be made up of seven members selected by the mayor and approved by a governing body.

