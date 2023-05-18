Advertise with Us
Gov. Lee signs bill eliminating community oversight boards

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law on Wednesday abolishing community oversight boards.

This includes the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) here in Memphis.

The new law allows city governments to create police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers.

Those committees will be made up of seven members selected by the mayor and approved by a governing body.

PRIOR COVERAGE
Future of MPD oversight board hangs in balance following passage of Tenn. bill
House passes bill that would disband community oversight boards
CLERB officials want involvement in MPD’s hiring process after death of Tyre Nichols

Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
