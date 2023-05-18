Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday; storm risk returns late Friday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THURSDAY: A backdoor front will slip into the region – this may be able to kick up a few scattered storms, generally south of I-40; farther north, we’ll tend to stay drier and brighter. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Outside of an early evening shower, we’ll stay quiet and dry with lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Our next front will be due into the region by the end of the day. Before that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs pushing their way from the mild 60s to the middle to upper 80s. A line of showers and storms will shift through the region by the end of the day. An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with strong wind and hail. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Weekend plans are mostly a go across the Mid-South. A few showers and storms could impact Saturday morning, but we’ll trend drier through the afternoon hours with a push of much drier air. Highs will top out in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday – lows in the middle to upper 50s. A passing shower or two can’t be ruled out early next week, but high pressure moving into the region will trend the pattern toward drier and warmer days as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

