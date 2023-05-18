Divine 9 members discuss ways to reduce youth crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Crime solutions in the city of Memphis were on the agenda for one town hall meeting Wednesday night. City leaders who are part of the “Divine 9″, Black Greek organizations, talked about ways to help young people in the Bluff City.

The town hall was meant to answer questions around two topics, one crime and youth the other education and access.

CJ Davis, MPD Chief said, “The back of a police car is not a place for a child.”

Members of the “Divine 9″ Greek organizations gathered to discuss crime solutions for the Bluff City.

According to the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission, 2023 compared to this time last year in 2022, serious juvenile charges are up 8.3 percent, and all juvenile crimes are also up over 30 percent. The Crime Commission also estimates this year around 500 juveniles will be charged with serious violent crimes.

Delta Sigma Theta member Angela Webb said D-9 organizations could serve as the middleman between youth and law enforcement to gain trust.

“We need to create more opportunities that allow the children that we serve and the parents that we serve to interact with the police in a positive light,” said Webb.

Educators that were also on the panel say Black Greek organizations have to invest money into schools that are under-served and under-resourced.

There is a program called SHAPE. It’s a partnership between MPD and Memphis Shelby County Schools to help students sent to Juvenile Court for minor infractions. The goal is to divert youth from progressing into the juvenile justice system.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.