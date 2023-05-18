Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bluff City Life: Wed., 19 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Uncovering The Secrets Of A Speakeasy

We’re going inside a speakeasy for a chilled experience with drinks eats and cigars!

Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy

The Journey To Becoming An Overcomer

Finding the queen inside you. Meet one of the authors of this new anthology, hoping to inspire others with her story.

Denisha Atkins | Co-Author of “I Am Queen Anthology”

Championing Women In Cheerleading pt. 1

We’re championing a woman in cheerleading who’s given the sport her all. Hear her amazing story.

Nicole Lauchaire | Executive Vice President of Marketing Communications at Varsity Spirit

Championing Women In Cheerleading pt. 2

We’re continuing the conversation with a woman who’s given her all to the sport of cheerleading.

Nicole Lauchaire | Executive Vice President of Marketing Communications at Varsity Spirit

Northwest Wednesdays: Into The New Industrial Diesel Tech Program

What would we do without technicians? Northwest is building the next generation with a new program. Take a look inside.

Sponsored by: Northwest Mississippi Community College

Classical Curriculum Makes A Comeback pt. 1

A different take on education. How this Mid-south school’s unique approach to teaching helps kids take on any challenge.

Kadesha Gordon | Principal at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Sponsored by Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Classical Curriculum Makes A Comeback pt. 2

Part two of our conversation -- learning all about a unique approach to teaching Mid-South kids!

Kadesha Gordon | Principal at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Sponsored by Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
New first full service hotel coming to Desoto Co.
New Embassy Suites Hotel worth $65M coming to Desoto Co.

Latest News

Whitehaven's New One-Stop Shop For Makeup
Bluff City Life: Fri., 21 April
A Glimpse Of A Grand Wine-Tasting Event
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 20 April
A Joyful Prom Celebrating People With Special Needs
Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 April
NY Artist Honors Tyre Nichols In New Series
Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 April