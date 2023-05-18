Bluff City Life: Wed., 19 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Uncovering The Secrets Of A Speakeasy

We’re going inside a speakeasy for a chilled experience with drinks eats and cigars!

Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy

The Journey To Becoming An Overcomer

Finding the queen inside you. Meet one of the authors of this new anthology, hoping to inspire others with her story.

Denisha Atkins | Co-Author of “I Am Queen Anthology”

Championing Women In Cheerleading pt. 1

We’re championing a woman in cheerleading who’s given the sport her all. Hear her amazing story.

Nicole Lauchaire | Executive Vice President of Marketing Communications at Varsity Spirit

Championing Women In Cheerleading pt. 2

We’re continuing the conversation with a woman who’s given her all to the sport of cheerleading.

Nicole Lauchaire | Executive Vice President of Marketing Communications at Varsity Spirit

Northwest Wednesdays: Into The New Industrial Diesel Tech Program

What would we do without technicians? Northwest is building the next generation with a new program. Take a look inside.

Sponsored by: Northwest Mississippi Community College

Classical Curriculum Makes A Comeback pt. 1

A different take on education. How this Mid-south school’s unique approach to teaching helps kids take on any challenge.

Kadesha Gordon | Principal at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Sponsored by Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Classical Curriculum Makes A Comeback pt. 2

Part two of our conversation -- learning all about a unique approach to teaching Mid-South kids!

Kadesha Gordon | Principal at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Sponsored by Immaculate Conception Cathedral

