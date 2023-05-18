Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 April
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Irish Fare Inside New Restaurant, Bog & Barley
Step into this bar, and you’re instantly in the Emerald Isles. See how owners have created an authentic Irish feel with Bog and Barley.
DJ Naylor | Owner of Bog & Barley
Reny Alfonso | Chef at Bog & Barley
Bluff City Life Feature: Healthy Heart Stretches
On your feet! We’re stretching for our health. We’ll show you which moves get your heart pumping.
P.T. Squared Fitness & Wellness
Shaping into your best self, these limited-time deals are filled with affordable must-haves for the everyday.
Creating A Network Of Minorities In Business
Shops and services. It’s a mecca for small businesses. How Create the Culture’s event helps entrepreneurs connect with the community.
LaTonja Smith | Curator with Create the Culture
New Grief Center, Dorothy’s Cottage, Now Opens pt. 1
A new grief center is open in the 901! Hear why it’s important to have a center like it for everyone the Mid-South.
Angela Hamblen-Kelly | Administrator for Baptist Centers For Good Grief
We’re in the kitchen cooking up something heart-healthy with HeartQuests!
