Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Irish Fare Inside New Restaurant, Bog & Barley

Step into this bar, and you’re instantly in the Emerald Isles. See how owners have created an authentic Irish feel with Bog and Barley.

DJ Naylor | Owner of Bog & Barley

Reny Alfonso | Chef at Bog & Barley

Bluff City Life Feature: Healthy Heart Stretches

On your feet! We’re stretching for our health. We’ll show you which moves get your heart pumping.

P.T. Squared Fitness & Wellness

Local Deal Drop

Shaping into your best self, these limited-time deals are filled with affordable must-haves for the everyday.

Creating A Network Of Minorities In Business

Shops and services. It’s a mecca for small businesses. How Create the Culture’s event helps entrepreneurs connect with the community.

LaTonja Smith | Curator with Create the Culture

New Grief Center, Dorothy’s Cottage, Now Opens pt. 1

A new grief center is open in the 901! Hear why it’s important to have a center like it for everyone the Mid-South.

Angela Hamblen-Kelly | Administrator for Baptist Centers For Good Grief

Heart Healthy Shrimp & Grits

We’re in the kitchen cooking up something heart-healthy with HeartQuests!

HeartQuests

