Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Irish Fare Inside New Restaurant, Bog & Barley

Step into this bar, and you’re instantly in the Emerald Isles. See how owners have created an authentic Irish feel with Bog and Barley.

DJ Naylor | Owner of Bog & Barley

Reny Alfonso | Chef at Bog & Barley

Bluff City Life Feature: Healthy Heart Stretches

On your feet! We’re stretching for our health. We’ll show you which moves get your heart pumping.

P.T. Squared Fitness & Wellness

Local Deal Drop

Shaping into your best self, these limited-time deals are filled with affordable must-haves for the everyday.

Creating A Network Of Minorities In Business

Shops and services. It’s a mecca for small businesses. How Create the Culture’s event helps entrepreneurs connect with the community.

LaTonja Smith | Curator with Create the Culture

New Grief Center, Dorothy’s Cottage, Now Opens pt. 1

A new grief center is open in the 901! Hear why it’s important to have a center like it for everyone the Mid-South.

Angela Hamblen-Kelly | Administrator for Baptist Centers For Good Grief

New Grief Center, Dorothy’s Cottage, Now Opens pt. 2

A new grief center is open in the 901! Hear why it’s important to have a center like it for everyone the Mid-South.

Angela Hamblen-Kelly | Administrator for Baptist Centers For Good Grief

Heart Healthy Shrimp & Grits

We’re in the kitchen cooking up something heart-healthy with HeartQuests!

HeartQuests

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
New first full service hotel coming to Desoto Co.
New Embassy Suites Hotel worth $65M coming to Desoto Co.

Latest News

Whitehaven's New One-Stop Shop For Makeup
Bluff City Life: Fri., 21 April
A Glimpse Of A Grand Wine-Tasting Event
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 20 April
The Journey To Becoming An Overcomer
Bluff City Life: Wed., 19 April
A Joyful Prom Celebrating People With Special Needs
Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 April
NY Artist Honors Tyre Nichols In New Series
Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 April