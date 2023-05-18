Bluff City Life: Thurs., 20 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
One-On-One With LSU Champ Jasmine Carson
She’s been breaking records since high school! Meet the Memphis-raised player making national headlines for LSU.
Jasmine Carson | Memphis Native & LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball Guard
Mississippi Raiders’ First Game Of The Season
Up close and in your face! Experience what it takes to become a Mississippi Raider in the arena it was meant for!
Tamie Germany | Co-Owner of the Mississippi Raiders
James Germany | Co-Owner of the Mississippi Raiders
Sponsored by the Mississippi Raiders
A Glimpse Of A Grand Wine-Tasting Event
Fine wines, and cheeses - you can taste to your heart’s content. See what Vintage 901 brings this year.
Kristen Waddell | Vintage 901
Rick Farwell | Owner of Double R Wine, Spirits, & More
Legendary Comic Creator Coming To Comic Con
Become your favorite characters and head over to Comic Con this May put on by Memphis Public Libraries!
Samara Solomon | Death, “The Sandman”, & Library Assistant
Eddie Fulton | Steven Universe, “Steven Universe”, & Library Assistant
Comic-Con | Benjamin L Hooks Library
25 Years Of Empowering Women & Families
25 years and counting, this center’s helped women grow in more ways than one. See how it’s changing lives.
Delaine Smith | Board Chair at Deneuville Learning Center
Dr. Kathy Tuberville | Board Member & Gala Chair at Deneuville Learning Center
Understanding how healing plays a role in our life experiences is critical. There are many in the 901 to make sure you can overcome them.
Keevia Porter, DNP, NP-C, PMHNP-BC | National Coalition of 100 Black Women
Building A Brighter Future For Health Care
It’s a party over at Regional One. I’ll show you a preview of the gala’s celebrations, that’s all for a good cause.
Tammie Ritchey | Senior Vice President of Regional One Health
Ami Austin | Event Co-Chair for One Night Gala
Dr. Susan Murrmann | Event Co-Chair for One Night Gala
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.