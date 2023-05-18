Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 20 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

One-On-One With LSU Champ Jasmine Carson

She’s been breaking records since high school! Meet the Memphis-raised player making national headlines for LSU.

Jasmine Carson | Memphis Native & LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball Guard

Mississippi Raiders’ First Game Of The Season

Up close and in your face! Experience what it takes to become a Mississippi Raider in the arena it was meant for!

Tamie Germany | Co-Owner of the Mississippi Raiders

James Germany | Co-Owner of the Mississippi Raiders

Sponsored by the Mississippi Raiders

A Glimpse Of A Grand Wine-Tasting Event

Fine wines, and cheeses - you can taste to your heart’s content. See what Vintage 901 brings this year.

Kristen Waddell | Vintage 901

Rick Farwell | Owner of Double R Wine, Spirits, & More

Legendary Comic Creator Coming To Comic Con

Become your favorite characters and head over to Comic Con this May put on by Memphis Public Libraries!

Samara Solomon | Death, “The Sandman”, & Library Assistant

Eddie Fulton | Steven Universe, “Steven Universe”, & Library Assistant

Comic-Con | Benjamin L Hooks Library

25 Years Of Empowering Women & Families

25 years and counting, this center’s helped women grow in more ways than one. See how it’s changing lives.

Delaine Smith | Board Chair at Deneuville Learning Center

Dr. Kathy Tuberville | Board Member & Gala Chair at Deneuville Learning Center

Healing From Trauma

Understanding how healing plays a role in our life experiences is critical. There are many in the 901 to make sure you can overcome them.

Keevia Porter, DNP, NP-C, PMHNP-BC | National Coalition of 100 Black Women

Building A Brighter Future For Health Care

It’s a party over at Regional One. I’ll show you a preview of the gala’s celebrations, that’s all for a good cause.

Tammie Ritchey | Senior Vice President of Regional One Health

Ami Austin | Event Co-Chair for One Night Gala

Dr. Susan Murrmann | Event Co-Chair for One Night Gala

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

