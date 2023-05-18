Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 13 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Heart For The 901 Baked With Love

Cakes, cupcakes, cookies…whatever your sweet tooth craves. How Kutie Pies Bakery can bring your next idea to life.

Karen Todd | Chef & Owner of Kutie Pies Bakery Cafe & Kutie Pies Catering

Uncovering Archived Treasured At MoSh pt. 1

The Museum of Science and History has unlocked its vault, sharing 901 treasures that you can see at a special show!

MoSH | Museum of Science and History

Help Send Memphis Rugby To Nationals In Washington, D.C.

Phillip Beck | Head Coach of the University of Memphis Tiger Rugby Team

Dave Hill | Head Coach of the University of Memphis Tiger Rugby Team

A Rajun Cajun Time With Porter-Leath

Ready to get your hands dirty? It’s crawfish season and Rajun Cajun is bringing the buckets and fun.

Rob Huges | Vice President of Development at Porter-Leath

Jerin Towns | Family Service Health Supervisor at Porter-Leath

Sponsored by Porter-Leath

Guiding Young Men Towards Better Choices

Inform, inspire, and influence. Meet the author hoping to help young men find their way in life.

Jehad Webb | Self-Published Author of “The 4 R’s Of Manhood”

Second Annual Mentoring Matters Summit Of Tennessee

Mentoring Matters! See why it’s also important to our Memphis Grizzlies Foundation.

Tiffany Morrow Smith | Sr. Manager with Mentor Memphis Grizzlies & Memphis Grizzlies Foundation

Uncovering Archived Treasures At MoSH pt. 2

We’re going behind the scenes at MoSH to unlock the vault of Memphis treasures!

MoSH | Museum of Science and History

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

