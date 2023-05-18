Bluff City Life: Thurs., 13 April
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
A Heart For The 901 Baked With Love
Cakes, cupcakes, cookies…whatever your sweet tooth craves. How Kutie Pies Bakery can bring your next idea to life.
Karen Todd | Chef & Owner of Kutie Pies Bakery Cafe & Kutie Pies Catering
Uncovering Archived Treasured At MoSh pt. 1
The Museum of Science and History has unlocked its vault, sharing 901 treasures that you can see at a special show!
MoSH | Museum of Science and History
Help Send Memphis Rugby To Nationals In Washington, D.C.
Phillip Beck | Head Coach of the University of Memphis Tiger Rugby Team
Dave Hill | Head Coach of the University of Memphis Tiger Rugby Team
A Rajun Cajun Time With Porter-Leath
Ready to get your hands dirty? It’s crawfish season and Rajun Cajun is bringing the buckets and fun.
Rob Huges | Vice President of Development at Porter-Leath
Jerin Towns | Family Service Health Supervisor at Porter-Leath
Guiding Young Men Towards Better Choices
Inform, inspire, and influence. Meet the author hoping to help young men find their way in life.
Jehad Webb | Self-Published Author of “The 4 R’s Of Manhood”
Second Annual Mentoring Matters Summit Of Tennessee
Mentoring Matters! See why it’s also important to our Memphis Grizzlies Foundation.
Tiffany Morrow Smith | Sr. Manager with Mentor Memphis Grizzlies & Memphis Grizzlies Foundation
Uncovering Archived Treasures At MoSH pt. 2
We’re going behind the scenes at MoSH to unlock the vault of Memphis treasures!
MoSH | Museum of Science and History
